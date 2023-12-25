Hyderabad: Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run to be held on Jan 28

The Durgam Cheruvu run is associated with the cause ‘runforinclusion’ and aims to raise funds to help Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), Girls, Women and LGBTQ individuals to access education, skilling, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Hyderabad: The fourth edition of the Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) is back and will be held on Sunday, January 28. This year’s edition of Durgam Cheruvu will feature a new ‘fun’ category and all the participants will receive a free T–shirt worth Rs. 999, along with goodies worth Rs. 3,000 and complimentary race day photographs.

The running event will feature three timed runs including 5K, 10K and a half marathon of 21.09 kilometres while a special fun run with no timing chip is being organised specially for amateur and casual runners.

Launched in 2021, the Durgam Cheruvu run so far in the three editions has featured 10,500 amateur runners from across Hyderabad and even from districts. Like every year, this year too, the run, which is certified by Association of International Marathons & Distance Races (AIMS), will start at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad and finish at the Mindspace Business Park

The registration cost for the 5K fun run is Rs 899, for 5K timed run, it is Rs 999, for 10K run it is Rs 1399 and for Half Marathon, the registration fee is Rs 1, 699.

For registration: https://www.ifinish.in/event_details/IDCR or follow https://inorbitrun.inorbit.in/about-inorbit-durgam-cheruvu-run/ for updates.