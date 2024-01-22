Hyderabad: Official jersey of Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run 2024 unveiled

The fourth edition of IDCR-2024, which is aimed to raise funds to help Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), Girls, Women and LGBTQ individuals, will have three timed runs including 5K, 10K and Half Marathon and an untimed 5K fun-run.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 05:02 PM

The fourth edition of IDCR-2024, which is aimed to raise funds to help Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), Girls, Women and LGBTQ individuals, will have three timed runs including 5K, 10K and Half Marathon and an untimed 5K fun-run.

Hyderabad: The official jersey for the annual running event Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR)-2024, to be held on Sunday, January 28, was unveiled in Hyderabad on Monday.

The fourth edition of IDCR-2024, which is aimed to raise funds to help Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), Girls, Women and LGBTQ individuals, will have three timed runs including 5K, 10K and Half Marathon and an untimed 5K fun-run.

On Monday, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad in partnership with Mindspace Business Parks and The Westin, Madhapur unveiled the official jersey, race route, race medal and charity bib of IDCR-2024, in a special event that was attended by Dr. G Vineeth, DCP, Madhapur, T Srinivasa Rao, DCP Traffic along with Srujana, DCP Women Safety, Shrawan Gone, COO, K Raheja Corp, Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head, Inorbit Mall Hyderabad, Mayur, Founder and CEO, Nirmaan.Org.

“The total prize money of up to Rs 6 lakh would be given to 48 runners from different categories. The last date to register for the event is January 21 and is expected to witness 6500 participants,” said Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head, Inorbit Mall Hyderabad.

“So far Rs 99 lakhs have been raised through charity & corporate participation with 502 beneficiaries having been supported so far.” said Mayur, Founder & CEO, Nirmaan.Org.

Nirmaan.Org CSR partner of IDCR for this year, while Mindspace is the Business Park Partner and The Westin takes on the role of the hospitality partner.