From amateurs to pros: Durgam Cheruvu Run 2024 draws 6,250 participants

The Durgam Cheruvu Run also witnessed the active participation of over 100 individuals from Persons with Disabilities and the LGBTQ community

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 January 2024, 11:17 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 6250 participants including amateur runners, health enthusiasts, employees from corporate companies and professional long distance runners participated in the Inorbit Durgam Cheruvu Run (IDCR) 2024, which was held on Sunday.

Among male runners, Vishnu Vittal Rao emerged as the Half Marathon champion while Uma Maripally claimed the Half Marathon victory among women. In the 10 km category, Sahil emerged as the fastest male while Badho seized the title of the fastest women in the same category.

The Durgam Cheruvu Run also witnessed the active participation of over 100 individuals from Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and the LGBTQ community. The run raised Rs 60 lakh for Nirmaan, the NGO partner, which will be used for the economic empowerment of PWDs, LGBTQ , and women through skilling and technology enablement.

The scenic route of IDCR 2024 provided participants with an exhilarating journey through Cyberabad’s picturesque landscapes, including the iconic Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and the tranquil Durgam Cheruvu Lake, before culminating at the Mindspace Business Parks.

The run flagged off from Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad on Sunday early morning in the presence of Dr. Vineeth G, IPS, DCP Cyberabad Police, Shilpavalli DCP Cyberabad Police, Sneha Shabarish IAS, Zonal Commissioner Serilingampally.