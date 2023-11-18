Hyderabad International Jazz Festival on December 2

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is poised to embrace a rhythmic reverie as the city is hosting the “Hyderabad International Jazz Festival” at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, on December 2. Presented by the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, alongside George Hull Collective and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, this musical spectacle showcases top-tier national and international jazz talents.

The line-up for the edition includes Ari Roland Jazz Quartet from the USA, Hindol Deb-Essence of Duality from Germany, Mystic Vibes from Bengaluru, and George Hull Collective from Hyderabad.

While Ari Roland Collective promises a blend of classical training and contemporary jazz elements, Hindol Deb-Essence of Duality explores a unique compositional style, bringing cultural influences to the festival. Mystik Vibes adds a cross-cultural flavour to the lineup. The local touch comes from the George Hull Collective, a fusion powerhouse showcasing the ever-evolving cultural landscape of Hyderabad.

The festival, scheduled for December 2nd at 5 pm, guarantees an unforgettable evening of cultural fusion and musical brilliance. This free event promises to be an immersive experience, transcending auditory pleasure and inviting both music aficionados and casual listeners alike to partake in this celebration of jazz’s rich tapestry.