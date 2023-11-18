World Heritage Week: Walk at Qutb Shahi Tombs to celebrate Hyderabad’s rich heritage

The event is open to the public, and attendees are required to purchase the usual entry tickets and cover parking charges
Hyderabad: As part of World Heritage Week from November 19 to 25, the Aga Khan Trust for Culture and Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage, in collaboration with the Department of Heritage, Telangana, are hosting a heritage walk at the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park.
The event is scheduled for November 21 at 9.30 am.
The purpose of this heritage walk is to delve into the extensive history of the 106-acre necropolis, particularly the Qutb Shahi Tombs, and gain insights into the conservation efforts undertaken by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the site’s historical significance and learn about the conservation initiatives aimed at preserving this cultural heritage.
The event is open to the public, and attendees are required to purchase the usual entry tickets and cover parking charges.