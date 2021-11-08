Hyderabad: ISCCM, Apollo Hospitals hold workshop on intubation

Hyderabad: Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM), Hyderabad and Apollo Hospitals conducted a ‘Difficult Airway Workshop’ here in Hyderabad on Monday.

Over 100 critical care specialists from across south India attended the workshop, which was inaugurated by Y. Subramanyam, CEO, Central Zone, Apollo Hospitals. In the workshop, Head, Critical Care, Apollo Hospitals, Dr K Subba Reddy and other critical care specialists shared their experiences in handling airways in sick patients during the Covid pandemic.



The goal of the workshop was to train critical care doctors to perform intubation effectively and stabilize critical patients early, thereby enhancing overall patient care. Discussions on newer techniques of intubation like video laryngoscopy and fiberoptic bronchoscopy were part of the workshop. The advent of these techniques have significantly reduced complications associated with intubation and are particularly useful in patients with facial fractures, head and neck injuries and in oral cancer patients needing ventilator therapy, doctors said.

