Hyderabad: IT Bonalu celebrated at T- Hub 2.0

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:43 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

The Bonalu celebrations in city's IT corridor, popularly known as 'IT Bonalu', was celebrated at the world's largest innovation centre T- Hub 2.0, on Sunday.

The premises wore a festive look with ‘thottalu’, bonams and pothrajus. A rally was also organised from T- Hub 2.0 to the Chinna Peddamma Temple located near Cyber Towers and many IT employees participated in it.

TITA president Sandeep Kumar Makthala presented 21 bonams wishing that Telangana should be a centre for innovations and investments. The bonams were presented at the Chinna Peddamma Temple located and cultural events were also held.

Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, Cherlapally corporator Bonthu Sridevi, Seethaphalmandi corporator Hema Samala and others participated in the celebrations.

The Bonalu celebrations by TITA in the IT corridor started in 2013 when the Telangana agitation was underway.