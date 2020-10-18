Hyderabad: Jawaharnagar police solve murder case after a year

An extra-marital affair had led to the murder and the suspects escaped to Maharashtra after committing the offence

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police solved the murder case of Bhuma Das (50) of Balaji Nagar almost a year after it was reported and arrested two persons including a woman on Saturday night.

An extra-marital affair had led to the murder and the suspects escaped to Maharashtra after committing the offence, police said. The arrested persons are Rajender Suresh More alias Raju (55), a security guard and native of Nasik in Maharashtra and Anitha (50), a resident of Devendra Nagar in Jawaharnagar in Kapra.

In August last year, Das who was in an extra-marital affair with Anitha, was allegedly murdered by Rajender and Anitha at her house. Rajender too was in an intimate relationship with her. “Rajender and Das maintained an intimate relationship with Anitha and they had frequent fights over it,” police said.

Even on the day of the offence, the duo had a heated argument after which Anitha pushed Das on the ground and Rajender attacked him with iron pipe and a knife. Das who suffered injuries died on the spot.

“The killers after confirming Das had died fled to Rajender’s native place in Nanded and then to Shirdi in Maharashtra and took shelter. They were being tracked since then and were arrested when they returned to the city at Trimulgherry,” said an official. They were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

