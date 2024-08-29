Hyderabad: Jilted lover kills woman, injures three rescuers in Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 11:02 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A jilted lover allegedly attacked and killed a woman at Gachibowli on Wednesday night. Three other people who tried to rescue the woman were also attacked and injured by the man.

The man escaped from the spot and later reached Moinabad. He then climbed on to the electric pole and caught live power cables. He got electrocuted and fell on the ground. The police reached the spot and shifted him to hospital.