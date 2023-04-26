Hyderabad: Police felicitate 6 persons who saved girl from jilted lover

The police came to know that the attacker was allegedly stalking the victim because she had spurned his advances

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: Six good Samaritans, who decided not be mere onlookers but intervened and save a woman who was under attack by a jilted lover at S. R Nagar on Monday, were felicitated by the police on Tuesday.

The six persons including Mujeeb, Shanker, Maruthi, Naik, Azhar and Akash were passing-by on the Borabanda main road when they noticed one person Kishore Kumar was attacking a woman whom he knew, with a knife. The police later came to know that the attacker was allegedly stalking the victim because she had spurned his advances.

“Due to the timely intervention of Mujeeb and others, Kishore dropped his knife and in a hurry left the woman. She was shifted to a hospital for treatment and was discharged on Tuesday,” S. R Nagar Inspector, K Saidulu, said.

Kishore was later arrested by the police and remanded to judicial custody.

Also Read Hyderabad: Jilted lover attacks woman with knife at Borabanda