Hyderabad: Job aspirants cheated

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were cheated by fraudsters on Facebook with promises of jobs with handsome salaries in a software firm in the city.

The victims, both graduates from Habsiguda, recently came across an advertisement on Facebook regarding job opportunities in a reputed firm. Believing it to be a genuine, they contacted the number given in the post.

“The fraudsters promising them with suitable jobs collected nearly Rs 2 lakh from them on the pretext of registration and processing fee and other expenses. They also mailed them a fake appointment letter,” the police said.

The candidates realised that the letter was fake after enquiries and approached the Hyderabad Cybercrime police and lodged a complaint.

