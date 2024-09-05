Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills nets ultra-luxury home deals worth Rs 80 crore by mid-year

Anarock’s report reveals that a total of 25 ultra-luxury homes were sold across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, during January-August.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Ultra-luxury home sales in Hyderabad have hit approximately Rs 80 crore in the first eight months of 2024, according to the latest data from real estate consultancy Anarock.

Two major transactions in the city’s upscale Jubilee Hills neighborhood accounted for this figure.

Anarock’s report further reveals that a total of 25 ultra-luxury homes were sold across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, during January-August. The combined sales value of these deals stands at approximately Rs 2,443 crore.

Mumbai continues to dominate the ultra-luxury residential market, registering 21 deals worth around Rs 2,200 crore, representing 84 per cent of the total transactions so far this year.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, said, “the whole of 2023 saw about 61 deals with a cumulative sales value of approximately Rs 4,456 crore in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram.”