Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills pub under scrutiny for exotic wildlife display during wild jungle party

Xora night club, located at Jubilee Hills, decided to incorporate live exotic wildlife into their premises recently as part of a Wild Jungle Party theme

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:57 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: Xora night club, located at Jubilee Hills, decided to incorporate live exotic wildlife into their premises recently as part of a Wild Jungle Party theme. The club’s move quickly garnered attention after video footage of the event went viral on social media platforms, igniting outrage among concerned citizens.

The video, which was initially shared on Instagram, caught the eye of a Twitter user who raised the issue, questioning the ethics and legality of displaying live animals in such an environment.

The footage showcased various species of wildlife confined within the club’s premises, clearly out of their natural habitat. The user’s post swiftly gained traction, prompting an immediate response from Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar.

Expressing his dismay, Arvind Kumar took to Twitter to address the matter, stating, “Taking it up with @TelanganaDGP @CVAnandIPS @TelanganaCOPs and PCCF. The audacity is shameful & shocking.”

