CM KCR announces plans to construct integrated Twin Towers office complex

The Twin Towers complex will have all the offices of all the heads of departments on the same premises, providing easy access to the officials concerned to the respective departments in the State Secretariat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: With Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat becoming fully operational, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced plans to construct an integrated Twin Towers office complex for all the Heads of Departments (HoDs). The Twin Towers complex will have all the offices of all the heads of departments on the same premises, providing easy access to the officials concerned to the respective departments in the State Secretariat.

The Chief Minister inquired about the number of staff working in each of the departments concerned, their office space requirements and other details, during a review meeting held at his chambers in the Secretariat on Monday. He also discussed the necessary land available for the construction of the Twin Towers in close proximity to the State Secretariat and will take a final decision soon.

Further, Chandrashekhar Rao reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to support caste-based traditional occupations and assured to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the communities of Rajaka, Nayi Brahmin, Pusala, Budagajangala, and other Backward Classes (BC) and Most Backward Classes (MBC) castes. He directed the Cabinet sub-committee led by BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar to finalise the guidelines within a couple of days and commence disbursement on the Welfare Day to be celebrated as part of the ensuing decennial celebrations of the Telangana State Formation Day. He wanted the officials to all arrangements to ensure the decennial celebrations of the Telangana State Formation Day a grand success.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister was satisfied with the conducive work environment and pleasant atmosphere for officers and staff working at the newly constructed State Secretariat. He inquired about the infrastructure and the availability of facilities, marking the completion of one month of the Secretariat’s inauguration.

Later, Chandrashekhar Rao visited the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial and inspected the ongoing construction work. He asked the Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials, to ensure that the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day commemorate the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs. With most of the work already completed and final beautification stages underway, the Chief Minister provided specific instructions to the engineers and suggested for installation of the statue of Telangana Talli in the open space in front of the Martyrs’ Memorial, accompanied by magnificent fountains on both sides. He stressed the importance of ensuring convenient access for visitors during the decennial celebrations without disrupting traffic flow. He also examined the construction of bridges at BRK Bhavan, a necessary measure to maintain smooth traffic flow amid the construction of the new Secretariat.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, V Srinivas Goud, MLCs S Madhusudhanachari, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy, Deshapathi Srinivas, MLAs A Jeevan Reddy, along with Chief Advisor to the Government Rajeev Sharma, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, Special Chief Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, and other officials were present.

