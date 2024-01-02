Hyderabad: Jugalbandi Music Performance held at Bansilalpet Stepwell

Renowned artists like Peri Thyagaraju and K. Nand Kumar graced the occasion, enchanting the audience with their seamless fusion of classical tunes and global music influences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: The Bansilalpet Step Well witnessed an artistic spectacle as Parampara marked its 10th year of promoting cultural heritage through music and dance on Monday evening.

Parampara Foundation, in collaboration with the Kavuru family, set the stage for a series of over twenty ‘Gudi Sambaralu’ events at iconic heritage sites, from Siddarameshwara Stepwell Temple to Golconda Fort, emphasizing the revival of dying art forms.

Renowned artists like Peri Thyagaraju and K. Nand Kumar graced the occasion, enchanting the audience with their seamless fusion of classical tunes and global music influences.

“Stepping into 10 years, our performances resonate with the essence of our heritage, reviving ancient tales through the magic of music and dance. The peeling of temple bells and the sound of Gungroos will now vibrate in many more areas” said Shashi Reddy, Co-Founder of Gudi Sambaralu. The lineup for 2024 will include art and musical performances at the Siddarameshwara Stepwell Temple, Buddha statue, British Residency, Golconda Fort, Kurnool Fort, Ontimetta, lepakshi, and Ahobilam.

Dr. Vinaya, a classical music vocalist who performed shlokas, bhajans, and light music songs, said “Performing at the Bansilalpet Stepwell brings alive the forgotten stories, echoing the valor and cultural richness of our ancestors through vibrant art forms.”