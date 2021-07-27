Parvathy Thiruvothu found working with Siddharth a great ‘jugalbandi’

Talking about the making and working experience, Parvathy said, “Siddharth has the power to express just through his eyes.

By | Published: 6:32 pm

Versatile actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, known for her performances in Malayalam and Tamil films, will be seen sweeping the audience off their feet by her performance in the film ‘Inmai’, which is a part of Netflix’s upcoming nine-part anthology film ‘Navarasa’. With a stellar line-up from across the Tamil entertainment industry, ‘Navarasa’ will be releasing worldwide on Netflix on August 6.

Talking about the making and working experience, Parvathy said, “Siddharth has the power to express just through his eyes. He could be very still and far away from me, but I would still be able to feel what he is exuding energy through his eyes. That helps me, makes my job much easier and is one reason why I really enjoyed working with him.”

“It was a great ‘jugalbandi’. Siddharth and I were on zoom calls several times before we went on sets. It was amazing to shift the rapport from the virtual world to the physical world. As they say, the rest is history. We just slid into it with zero friction. This is a great collaboration that happened very easily. There was no worry or stress. And, with this anthology, people from the fraternity came together to do something really good for each other,” added Parvathy.

‘Navarasa’ is an upcoming Indian anthology that showcases nine different emotions of love, laughter, anger, sorrow, courage, fear, disgust, surprise, and peace through nine beautiful tales. The film has been produced by Justickets which is co-founded by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .