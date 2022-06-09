Hyderabad: Jungle theme park takes shape in Kaithlapur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:30 AM, Thu - 9 June 22

The jungle theme park spread over 2,098-sqm will offer recreational facilities for people of all age groups, especially children.

Hyderabad: Kaithlapur will soon get an aesthetically designed and spaciously planned park with a jungle theme. As part of its efforts to create more green lungs in the city and its immediate vicinities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been setting up a variety of theme parks over the last few years.

The latest one coming up at Kaithlapur has sculptures of a lion, a bear, a snake hanging from a tree and a deer, among other animals. The entrance arch, which bears an installation of a chimpanzee, is already grabbing eyeballs. “The idea is to bring people closer to nature. Out attempt is to give them a glimpse of the forest,” a GHMC official said.

The 2,098-sqm jungle theme park will offer recreational facilities for people of all age groups, especially children. A two-seater swing, a play tree with a slide and a sand pit have been installed.

Some of the other amenities include benches, walking tracks and a selfie point. To make sure the park is safe, a compound wall and a room for security guards will be constructed.