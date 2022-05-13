Hyderabad: Karate Kalyani lodges complaint against YouTuber

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:19 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Hyderabad: Telugu movie artist ‘Karate’ Kalyani approached the SR Nagar police and lodged a complaint against YouTuber Srikanth Reddy alleging she was abused and assaulted by him on Thursday night.

Kalyani alleged that recently she was receiving many complaints from women against Srikanth who allegedly created abusive and vulgar content on YouTube apart from showing women in an obscene manner in his videos. When she questioned him on this, he abused and attacked her, she said, alleging she had a ‘life threat’ from him.

Srikanth Reddy has too lodged a complaint against the actress alleging she abused and attacked him. The SR Nagar police are investigating.

