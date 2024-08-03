Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh to tower at 70 Feet for 70th anniversary

Singari Raj Kumar, the key organizer, announced, "This year, we will also feature Bala Ramudu, similar to the one in Ayodhya, along with Srinivas Kalyanam and Shiva Parvathula Kalyanam."

Published Date - 3 August 2024

Hyderabad: The famous Khairatabad Ganesh idol will stand at an impressive 70 feet this year, an increase from last year’s 63-foot idol.

Continuing its commitment to environmental sustainability, the idol will be crafted using organic colors and clay materials.

Singari Raj Kumar, the key organizer of the committee, stated, “This year we are even putting up Bala Ramudu, similar to Ayodhya one. There will be Srinivas Kalyanam and Shiva Parvathula Kalyanam.”

The theme for this year’s idol is Sri Saptamukha Maha Shakti Ganapathi.

The construction of the idol is estimated to cost between Rs 80 to 90 lakhs. Given the grand celebration planned for the 70th anniversary, the expenses may exceed the initial estimates.

Around 150 dedicated workers from Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have been working diligently to ensure the idol’s completion three to four days before the festival begins.

Since its inception in 1954 with a modest one-foot idol, the Khairatabad Ganesh has garnered a significant following, attracting devotees from across the country each year.