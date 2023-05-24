Hyderabad: Killer stores lover’s body parts in fridge

Hyderabad police arrest Chandra Mohan, who chopped livein partner’s body into pieces, threw head in the Musi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: A man who decapitated a woman, cut the body into pieces and stored in a refrigerator was arrested by the Malakpet police on Wednesday.

Solving the case of a decapitated head found in Musi river bed, the police identified the victim as Yerram Anuradha Reddy (55) and the alleged killer, the victim’s paramour and a resident of Chaitanyapuri, as B Chandra Mohan (48).

The head of the woman was found in the Musi River at Malakpet on May 17, following which eight police teams were formed to investigate the crime. Deputy Commissioner of Police, (south east) Ch Rupesh on Wednesday said Mohan was in relationship with Anuradha for last several years and provided accommodation to her at his house in Chaitanyapuri.

Mohan who took Rs. 7 lakh from the victim and lent the money to different persons on interest, was angered when Anuradha started pestering for the amount.

“On May 12, an argument ensued between them over the money and Mohan attacked the woman with a knife resulting in her death. He then went out and brought two stone cutting machines and using them beheaded the woman. He cut the body into pieces and stored the hands and legs in a refrigerator and the torso in a trunk,” said the DCP.

On May 15, Mohan took the head in a black polythene cover in an auto rickshaw to Musi River at Malakpet and dumped it there. While returning home, he bought disinfectants, incense sticks, room freshener, and camphor, which he used to prevent foul smell from the body parts. Also, to hoodwink the victim’s contacts, he was repeatedly sending text messages from her mobile phone.

“Mohan was visiting the Musi River at Malakpet to check the progress of investigation. On suspicion, he was caught and on interrogation admitted to the killing,” said the official.

He led the police to the parts of the victim’s body which were shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. The head was already sent to mortuary where it is preserved.

