Hyderabad: Mild tension prevails over final rites of woman at Madannapet

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Darab Jung Colony in Madannapet on Tuesday night over the final rites of an elderly woman who had converted to Islam.

The woman Rizwana had passed away due to health issues at the house of her daughter Safia on Tuesday evening. Following the death of Rizwana, who previously was Ramulamma, her grandchildren who are practicing Hindus, came to the house of Safia and demanded the body be handed over to them for final rites.

An argument ensued at the place after Safia refused to hand over the body saying that the final rites will take place as per Islamic rituals as her mother had converted to Islam around two years ago. She should documents in support of the claim.

The police who arrived at the spot pacified both the groups and had a dialogue with them. The issue was sorted out by senior police officials.

