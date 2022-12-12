Hyderabad: Koppula Eshwar lays foundation for Christian Bhavan

Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Monday laid foundation for the construction of Christian Bhavan in Uppal Bhagayat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Monday laid foundation for the construction of Christian Bhavan in Uppal Bhagayat

Hyderabad: State Scheduled Caste and Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Monday laid foundation for the construction of Christian Bhavan in Uppal Bhagayat.

Speaking on the occasion, Koppula Eshwar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashkhar Rao for allocating two acres of land worth Rs 70 crore for the construction of Christian Bhavan. He stated that the building being constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore would be completed before next Christmas.

Also Read Telangana Govt taking various steps for welfare of minorities: Koppula

The Minister stated that Telangana government was celebrating Christmas every year officially and taking up several welfare programmes for the benefit of the Christian communities.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that due to the efforts of Koppula Eshwar Christian Bhavan was being constructed. He said that though there has been a delay in sanctioning land for the Christian Bhavan but it was being constructed at a prime location.

Labour and Employment Minister Malla Reddy said that only after the formation of Telangana, Christian communities were being provided several benefits.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, MLA B Subhash Reddy, MLC Rajeshwar Rao , MLA Stephenson, State Police Housing Corporation Chairman Damodar Gupta, Telangana Food Corporation Chairman M Rajeev Sagara, Uppal Constituency Corporators Rajitha and Bontu Sridevi and several leaders belonging to Christian communities were present on the occasion.