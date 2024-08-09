Hyderabad: KTR hopes for Kavitha’s bail next week in Delhi excise case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 06:01 PM

Hyderabad: With the Supreme Court granting bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, BRS working president KT Rama Rao hoped that everyone including his sister and MLC K Kavitha, would also get bail soon.

He said another appeal has been filed on Thursday and it is likely to be heard next week.

Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Director in March this year in connection with the scrapped Delhi excise policy case. She has been lodged in Tihar Jail since for the last four-five months since her arrest in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Responding to the media queries at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Rama Rao felt that no person should be kept in jail beyond the date of filing of chargesheet as there is nothing new to be done in the case.

“Whatever investigations have had to happen have happened. To incarcerate a person endlessly is certainly a breach of their freedom. We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court, and I do hope and pray that everybody else, including our leader Kavitha will also get bail soon,” he said.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said such challenges were common for those fighting the government on behalf of the people. He found no reason for her to remain in jail, as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, were both granted bail.

Along with former Minister T Harish Rao, Rama Rao met Kavitha at Tihar Jail a few days ago.

When inquired about her condition, he expressed concern over her health condition, stating that Kavitha lost around 11 kg weight and was suffering with multiple health problems including high BP.

She said she was receiving necessary treatment. “She is definitely facing problems – health and otherwise in the prison which has a capacity of 11,000 inmates, but houses over 30,000,” he said.

However, he reminded that all the politicians who went to prison, have returned only to become bigger leaders.