Hyderabad: Large number of people turn up for Praja Vani

Undeterred by the chilly weather, people turned up in large numbers for the programme from across the State. Many were seen standing in queues much before the scheduled time of 10 a.m. for commencement of the programme.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:33 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Prajavani

Hyderabad: The Praja Vani programme to receive applications from people on their grievances at Jyothirao Phule Praja Bhavan, Greenlands concluded on Friday.

A group of candidates, who had applied for the police constable and sub inspectors exams, demanded the government to constitute a fact-finding committee on the irregularities in the Police recruitment Board’s notification issued on April 25, 2022.

With a few cabinet Ministers visiting Medigadda Barrage, Praja Vani Nodal Officer D Harichandana received the applications from people. She assured the people that all their grievances would be taken up with the government and measures would be initiated to address them at the earliest.

Officials said like sessions, many applications were filed seeking double bedroom houses, pensions and other issues. The next Praja Vani programme would be conducted on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.