Hyderabad: Lasya Infotech to set up finishing school in Kompally

The centre will aid in creating industry ready professionals for IT and non-IT industries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

The centre will aid in creating industry ready professionals for IT and non-IT industries.

Hyderabad: Lasya Infotech, which offers training programmes, will set up a finishing school in Kompally. This will aid in creating industry ready professionals for IT and non-IT industries, said Oruganti Venkat, Managing Director of Lasya Infotech and President of Kompally IT Entrepreneurs Association (KITEA).

The company completed six years of its operations. Lasya Infotech is into offering job oriented reskilling and upskilling programmes , career development, career coaching and counselling, training, assessment and certifications, overseas education consulting services, online and offline training and others, he said.

The company felicitated faculty members and employees, a release said.