Hyderabad: Lathangi Sisters impress classical music lovers

Hyderabad: The South Indian Cultural Association organised a vocal duet by the Lathangi Sisters in a virtual mode. Lathangi sisters are upcoming young talents from Udupi, a holy town in Karnataka. The event was organised as part of the cultural organisation’s monthly programmes. The concert was arranged in memory of Smt. Santha Devi, mother of Justice C V N Sastry, and Smt. Alamelu Manga Thayaru, wife of C Srinivasa Sastry.

The duo was supported on violin by Gayatri Sivani, Ch Ramakrishna on mrudangam and M Chandrakanth on ghatam. The virtual support was provided by Hope Advertising Private Limited.

The Udupi duo Archana and Samanvi commenced with a varnam in Hamsadhwani Jalajaksha, a composition of Manambuchavadi Venkata Subbayya and continued with Nata ragalapana and sang Jagadanandakaraka, a Pancharatna kruthi of Tyagaraja with neraval and swarakalpana.

Next, they sang Apparamabhakti in Panthuvarali with ragalapana and nice swarakalpana and also Tyagaraja kruthi. Continued with Gouthama Budhameva Saranam in Jayamanohari, a composition of their guru Chitra Veena Ravikiran, they took Sankarabharanam as main the item and sang Sarojadalanetri, a Syama sastry composition with swararchana.

After the main item, they sang a Purandhara Dasa kruthi Narayana ninna namane in Sudhadhanyasi and concluded with a thillana of Ravikiran in Katyayani raga. Dr K V Ramana, joint secretary, conducted the proceedings.

