Hyderabad: Lift operator gets lifer for raping minor

Hyderabad: A local court in L B Nagar on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a kidnap and rape case of a minor girl reported five years ago in Jawaharnagar. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him.

In May 2016, the convicted person K Tirupathi (22), a lift operator from Old Bowenpally, lured the 16-year-old girl from the same neighbourhood and kidnapped her. He took her to his relative’s house and married her without her consent. He further, confined her in a rented room and raped her for five days. The girl managed to escape and reached home and informed her parents.

Based on a complaint from her mother, the Jawaharnagar police booked a case and subsequently arrested him.

