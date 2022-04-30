| Hyderabad Likely To Witness Rainfall In Next Three Hours

Hyderabad likely to witness rainfall in next three hours

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:20 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall during the next couple of hours on Saturday.

The forecast from the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, said, “Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur in some parts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts.”

According to the Telangana State Planning Development Society, the maximum temperature in the city for the next two days would be 40 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature could be 29 degree Celsius.

Accordingly, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for districts including Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Jagtial, Khammam, and Nalgonda for the next few days.

