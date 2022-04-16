Hyderabad: Lone survivor of Bhoiguda fire mishap dies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The death toll in the Bhoiguda fire accident rose to 12 with the lone survivor, Prem Kumar, succumbing to burns while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

Prem Kumar had managed to escape from the burning building by jumping through a small window. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital and later to a private hospital at Banjara Hills where he was undergoing treatment. However, he passed away on Saturday.

It was Prem Kumar who helped the police identify the 11 other persons, all his colleagues at the scrap unit, when they were charred to death when a fire broke out at the unit on March 23. All of them were natives of police.

The police had earlier arrested the owner of the premises.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .