L&T Metro Rail becomes first Metro in India to offer Office Bubbles

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:23 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind initiative by any Metro Rail venture in the country. L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, the special purpose vehicle that operates Hyderabad Metro Rail, has initiated ‘Office Bubbles’ offering secured, remote, co-working spaces as part of its Transit oriented Development (ToD).

Through Office Bubbles, L&TMRHL aims at fulfilling the surging demand for co-working spaces and locational flexibility of office spaces in Hyderabad, a press release said.

ToD offers around 18.5 million sqft of space for work, shopping, leisure, entertainment, healthcare along with parking and circulation area. Focusing on IT companies, the Office Bubbles concept offers a ‘Hub and Spoke’ model, enabling them to open strategically dispersed smaller offices across the city.

L&TMRHL will use transit oriented spaces in the un-paid (pre-ticketing) areas on the concourse level of its stations for this. Close to 0.4 million sqft would be dedicated to Office Bubbles for lease, encompassing 1750 sqft of 2 units across 49 typical metro stations and 5,000-30,000 sqft of spaces at 8 non-typical metro stations. One can expect spaces to be offered in bare shell, warm shell, and plug & play formats depending on the clients’ requirements, the release said.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL said they were proud to offer ‘Office Bubbles’ as a first of its kind concept rolled out in the Indian urban transportation sector.

“Office Bubbles aspires to help corporate with its competitive advantage of highly connected, secured and reliable Remote Co-working Spaces,” he said.

Some of the key benefits that one could expect from Office Bubble at Hyderabad Metro Rail are flexible workspace; predominantly lower operational costs, better infrastructure, networking opportunities; protection of clients’ intellectual property; dedicated data connectivity (LAN) coupled with ready Fiber Optic Network; availability of round-the-clock security and operations; easy travel for employees by Metro Rail; downsized city centre offices and reduced costs etc.