Hyderabad: Madrasa-I-Aliya celebrates 150 years of it’s completion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: The alumni of Madrasa-I-Aliya on Sunday organised the 150 years celebrations of the school which is one of the oldest schools of Hyderabad and was established for the children of the royal family by Salar Jung I in 1872.

Nostalgic anecdotes by teachers and students made the celebrations more meaningful and the alumnus shared their fond memories and unique stories as a student in the school. They appealed to the State government to restore Madarsa-I-Aliya to its original glory.

On the occasion, an audio-visual documentary on 150 years of Madrasa-I-Aliya developed by the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, MANUU Hyderabad, was screened.

To encourage students of the school, now known as Government High School (Boys), Aliya, 150 silver medals were awarded to meritorious students of class X and intermediate final year students of Aliya Junior College.

Students from 1949 batch onwards took part in the celebrations.