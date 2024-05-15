Hyderabad: Makeup artist murdered at Borabanda

The body of Chukka Chenniah, (30) was found at an isolated place at Borabanda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 07:50 PM

Hyderabad: A makeup artist was murdered by unidentified persons at Borabanda on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Chukka Chenniah, (30), a resident Venkatgiri area in Borabanda, who worked in entertainment industry on Tuesday evening, went out on some work. On Wednesday morning, the body of Chenniah was found at an isolated place at Borabanda.

On information, the police reached the spot and took up investigation. The clues team and a tracker dog were called-in to help the investigators. The police tracker dog walked about 100 metres following the route taken by the assailants before losing the scent.

The police are checking the footage of the closed circuit cameras installed in the vicinity to identity the assailants who stabbed Chenniah, using sharp edged weapons. A case is registered.