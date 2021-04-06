Hyderabad: Malla Reddy Hospital provides affordable healthcare to all

Hospital comprises of a team of highly committed over 110 professional consultant doctors, over 800 paramedical staff and other supporting sections and workers who strive constantly to provide the best of patient care

Hyderabad: Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital is a NABH & NABL accredited hospital in Hyderabad which provides world-class healthcare services at affordable prices. The hospital comprises of a team of highly committed over 110 professional consultant doctors, over 800 paramedical staff and other supporting sections and workers who strive constantly to provide the best of patient care and leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the requirements of people seeking medical attention and care.

The hospital is providing comprehensive treatment for Covid-19 since the outbreak of fatal pandemic. To ensure the safety of people, they have been providing treatments for Covid & non-Covid patients in separate blocks.

Malla Reddy Narayana MultiSpeciality Hospital shines bright among the constellation of world class hospitals, spread over a sprawling campus at Surararn, near Jeedimetla in Hyderabad. It is a 750-bed Hospital which includes 7 ICUs comprising of 200 beds in it. The Emergency Medicine Department is a 30-bed unit operating round-the-clock catering to people who are in need of emergency medical and surgical intervention.

The hospital boasts of two Cath Lab units, 30 dialysis units, and 12 modular operation theaters. The hospital urged people to be safe and be knowledgeable about the situation. The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the Covid-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads.

Malla Reddy Cancer Hospital & Research Institute

Keeping their aim of providing best-in-class healthcare at affordable prices in mind, they have forayed into the world of Oncology to deliver superlative treatments and counteract this fatal disease with the most advanced technology in the world, with the Intention not only to add days to life but also adding life to days at affordable cost.

Malla Reddy Narayana Multispecialty Hospital has always been at the forefront to offer impeccable service of unmatched standards. With this new expansion, they aspire to provide holistic treatments and diagnostics for various types of cancers. Backed by the team of well-experienced Oncologists, Multidisciplinary Superspeciality Clinicians, qualified technicians, certified support staff and world-class equipment, this new facility will be a benchmark in the arena of Cancer care.

