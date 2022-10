Hyderabad man allegedly kills wife and two kids, hangs self

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:04 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Representational Image Police suspect the couple Nagaraju and Sujata, due to family and financial problems first killed their two children Ramya and Tillu and later ended their lives in their house at Rajiv Gruhakalpa at Papireddy Colony.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a family of four, including two children died, in an alleged suicide-murder case at Chandanagar on Monday.

Police suspect the couple Nagaraju and Sujata, due to family and financial problems first killed their two children Ramya and Tillu and later ended their lives in their house at Rajiv Gruhakalpa at Papireddy Colony.

The Chandanagar police are investigating. The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.