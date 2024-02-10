Hyderabad: Man arrested for stealing copper wire bundles; stolen property worth Rs 80,000 recovered

The arrested person Mohd Abdul Khader (32), who works at a scrap yard on Friday night had come on a scooter and took away the copper wire bundles kept in front of the house of Abdul Aleem at Ramnaspura

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 11:12 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Kalapather police station arrested a man for allegedly stealing copper wire bundles kept in front of a house and recovered the stolen property worth Rs. 80,000 from him.

The arrested person Mohd Abdul Khader (32), who works at a scrap yard on Friday night had come on a scooter and took away the copper wire bundles kept in front of the house of Abdul Aleem at Ramnaspura, said Kalapather Inspector, N Srishylam.

He was produced before the court and remanded.