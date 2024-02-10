Telangana: Burglars decamp with Rs 27.75 lakh from ATM in Godavarikhani

Burglars cut open an ATM machine with a gas cutter and fled with Rs 27.75 lakh from near the NTPC in the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation limits
According to police, the burglars reached the SBI-ATM centre in Gouthaminagar on a car around 2 am and sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras. Later, they opened the ATM machine using a gas cutter and stole Rs.27.75 lakh. In a separate incident, burglars made a vain attempt to steal cash from another SBI-ATM machine in Ganganagar area. When they cut the wires in the ATM centre, the alarm went off, following which they fled the spot.
Police suspect that inter-state burglars were involved in the two incidents. Special teams under the supervision of Godavarikhani town ACP Tula Srinivas Rao have been constituted while CCTV footage from NTPC, Gouthaminagar, Godavarikhani and other areas is being examined.