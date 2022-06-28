Hyderabad: Man commits suicide after killing wife over argument

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:02 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man allegedly murdered his wife in their house in Punjagutta and later died by suicide on the railway tracks in Nampally, police said here on Tuesday.

The couple, Biswas (24) and Pampa Sarkar (22), both natives of Assam had shifted to Prem Nagar about 20 days ago and stayed in a rented house here. Police said the couple had frequent fights over different issues.

Following a heated argument with his wife, Biswas is suspected to have killed her and stuffed her body in a water bucket in the house. He then went to the railway tracks and ended his life by jumping in front of a running train.

It is learnt that the murder came to light only after the police recovered the suicide note purportedly written by Biswas. The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The Punjagutta police registered a case and investigation is on.