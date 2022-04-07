| Hyderabad Man Dies After Being Thrashed By Crowd For Sexually Assaulting Woman

Published: Updated On - 10:30 AM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man died after being thrashed for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman at Jawaharnagar on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the man Yesu alias Raju, a resident of Kowkur on Wednesday afternoon tried to sexually assault a woman milk-seller, following which she raised an alarm.

Her relatives and other local residents caught hold of Raju and thrashed him. He however managed to escape from the place and went home, where his family found him dead later in the night.

The Jawaharnagar police have shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case was booked.

