Hyderabad: Man dies, wife injured after tree falls on them at Bolaram

The man along with his wife had come to Government Hospital at Bolaram and were standing when a big tree fell on them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 01:13 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man died while his wife sustained injuries when a tree fell on them at a hospital in Bolaram on Tuesday morning.

The man along with his wife had come to Government Hospital at Bolaram and were standing when a big tree fell on them. Both of them came under the tree and sustained injuries.

The man died on the spot while the woman sustained serious injuries and is shifted to hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The police shifted the body to mortuary. A case is registered. More details awaited.