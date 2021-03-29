Hyderabad: Man drowns in Cheeryal lake

K Ramu (27), a private employee from Gandhinagar, along with his friends left home to celebrate Holi and went to cheeryal lake to take bath.

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster who went to take a bath after playing Holi drowned in the Cheeryal Lake in Keesara here on Monday afternoon.

K Ramu (27), a private employee from Gandhinagar, along with his friends Karthik, P.Srikanth and Raju, left home in the morning to celebrate Holi. In the afternoon, they went to the Cheeryal Lake to take a bath.

“While others were in the shallow water, Ramu went deep into the lake and suddenly drowned. His friends tried to rescue him, but in vain,” police said, adding that they then alerted the local villagers and informed the Keesara police, who reached the spot and with the help of swimmers, began search for the body.

The body was retrieved after about an hour and shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. The Keesara police have booked a case and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .