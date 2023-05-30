Hyderabad: Man electrocuted while cutting down tree in Falaknuma

Man was electrocuted allegedly while cutting the branches of an out grown tree near his house at Nawab Saheb Kunta

Hyderabad: A man was electrocuted allegedly while cutting the branches of an out grown tree near his house at Nawab Saheb Kunta in Falaknuma on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Mohd.Akhter was called by his neighbour to help in cutting the branches of the tree, which had outgrown, and burn them.

While he was burning the debris, the fire started raging and in an attempt to escape, he came into contact with the live electric wire and died.

