Woman absconding for 36 years nabbed by Telangana CID

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday nabbed a woman from Kerala who was wanted in a cheating case and has been absconding for 36 years.

The suspect Mariayamma alias Leelamma Joseph (69) along with her associates was involved in a While Collar Offence in 1987 and a case was booked by the Hyderabad Police then. The case was transferred to the CID and a Non-bailable Warrant (NBW) was pending against her since then.

As per instructions of Mahesh M Bhagwat, Additional DGP, CID, a special team which was formed for execution of NBWs, located and nabbed her from Pathanamthitta in Kerala with the help of local police.

Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar appreciated the efforts of the CID and announced rewards to them.

