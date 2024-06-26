Hyderabad: Man ends life after quarrel with wife at Medchal

The couple frequent quarrelled and a few years ago, the woman left the house and started staying at her parents’ house.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 08:08 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 39 year-old man died by suicide at Medchal allegedly after his wife, who was living separately from him, did not allow him to meet their children.

A farmer, G Shiva Shankar (39) was married 10 years ago to Latha, a resident of Singaiyapally village. However, since marriage, the couple frequent quarrelled and a few years ago, the woman left the house and started staying at her parents’ house.

Shankar’s relatives several times visited Latha at her parents’ place and counselled her to return home. However, she did not agree.

“On Tuesday, Shankar met his wife and asked her to at least allow him to meet his children. When she refused to do so, Shankar returned home. He then hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house and ended his life,” said Medchal sub inspector, Muralidhar.

The police registered a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Two persons end lives in separate cases in Hyderabad

Two persons died by suicide in the city since Tuesday night.

At Vanasthalipuram, a woman B Swetha (23), a native of Nagarkurnool and a resident of BN Reddy Nagar in the city, died after jumping from second floor of a building on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Swetha was into friendship with a man and they had decided to marry. However, the man backed off following which she slipped into depression and allegedly jumped from the second floor of the residential building and died. The police seized Swetha’s mobile phone and checked her room but did not find any suicide note.

In the other case, a 21 year-old man died after unidentified persons allegedly beat him up for maintaining friendship with a girl. The man Rahman Khan (21), a resident of Afsar Khan Colony in Langer Houz was into a relationship with a girl and both families agreed for their marriage. However, two persons Waseem and Afzal, objected to their relationship and on Monday night beat up Rahman.

“Rahman feel humiliated and slipped into depression. He hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house and ended his life,” said an official of Langer Houz police station. A case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC is registered against Waseem and Afzal.