Hyderabad: Man found hanging in Attapur; loan app harassment alleged

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:24 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: A man was found hanging in his house at Attapur in Rajendranagar on Thursday late night.

The police are suspect he was upset over financial problems pressure from loan recovery agents and ended his life.

The victim identified as D.Dana (36) , a private employee from Shivaji Nagar in Attapur is suspected to have committed suicide by hanging with the rope in his bedroom.

The police booked a case and started probe. They are working on clues.

“Though it is alleged he killed himself due to harassment, he has named none. Even his family is clueless about it. However, we are working on the clues checking whether harassment was the reason for his death,” police said.