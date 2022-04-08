Hyderabad: Man found murdered in Alwal

Published Date - 04:51 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: A man was found murdered in his house at Indira Nagar in Alwal here on Friday.

Police said Balakrishna (31), who was staying alone in his house, but the police found packets of biryani and liquor bottles at the spot, indicating that there could have been a liquor party on Thursday night. There could have been an argument and those who were with him were suspected to have murdered him.

Footage from surveillance cameras in the surroundings is being verified to identify who visited Balakrishna on Thursday.