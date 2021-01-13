Hyderabad: Man gets 7-year-RI for killing son

The man stabbed his son to death in 2018

Hyderabad: A local court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven years of Rigorous Imprisonment for killing his son two years ago in Neredmet. The court also imposed fine of Rs 600 on him.

According to the police, in October 2018, the man, P Mohan Rao Naidu (63), from Krishna Nagar in Neredmet, got enraged by the behavior of his son Mahender Naidu (28), a gas delivery man, after the latter came home drunk and abused him. He grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his son to death. Based on a complaint from Naidu’s wife Usha Rani, the Neredmet police booked a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Naidu and he was subsequently arrested.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the investigation officer and team for their efforts in securing the conviction and announced rewards to them.

