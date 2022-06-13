Hyderabad: Man jailed for beating mother

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced a man to a jail term of seven and a half months on charges of harassing and beating his mother and other relatives at Marredpally.

According to the police, Tuppati Sai Baba (40), a resident of Neredmet and a labourer, went to his mother’s home at Sanjeevaiah Nagar under Marredpally police station limits in an inebriated condition on Saturday night. After creating nuisance in front of the house, he took a hammer and damaged the door too. His mother approached the Marredpally police later that night and told the police he also regularly harassed his wife and children too.

The police, who took him into custody, produced him before court on Monday. The court awarded a jail term of six months initially and imposed a fine of Rs.1,350 on him. However, since he could not pay the fine, the court imposed another jail term of 45 days as well, Marredpally Inspector M Mattaiah said.

He was shifted to the Chanchalguda Central Prison.