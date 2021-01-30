Hyderabad: Man killed as crane hits bike

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: A motorist died after a crane hit his vehicle at Cyient junction of Financial District in Gachibowli here on Thursday late night.

The victim was identified as K Shiva Kumar (34), a private employee from Mahasamudram in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Police said Shiva Kumar was proceeding from Kokapet towards Wipro junction and stopped at Cyient junction as the signal turned red. The driver of the crane, which was in front of the bike, manoeuvred his vehicle on reverse gear in a rash and negligent manner hitting the victim’s bike.

“Shiva Kumar suffered grievous bleeding injuries and was shifted to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” police said. The Gachibowli police are investigating.

