Hyderabad: Man killed, wife, daughter injured in road crash

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:11 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man died on the spot while his wife and child were injured after the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a rashly driven GHMC garbage truck at Shivrampally on the city outskirts on Thursday night.

The victim, Machindranath alias Matsyendranatha (40), a resident of Budvel in Mailardevpally, was on the way on his bike with his wife Sanjana (35) and daughter Devika (4) from Mailardevpally towards Attapur when the mishap occurred.

Police said when they reached near PVNR Expressway Pillar No.295 at Shivrampally, the truck hit them from behind. Machindranath died on spot while the other two survived with injuries.

The Rajendranagar police have taken the truck driver into custody.

