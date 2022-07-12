Hyderabad: Man kills father in Jeedimetla

12 July 22

Hyderabad: A critically ill man was murdered, allegedly by his son, who slit his throat at their house in Jeedimetla on Tuesday.

The victim, K Satyanarayana (62), had a paralytic attack about two years ago and was bedridden since then. He was being taken care of by his son K Suresh (32) and other family members. According to the police, Suresh, who initially took care of Satyanarayana, allegedly felt him to be a burden and believed he was financially weak to provide better treatment.

He allegedly slit Satyanarayana’s throat when the latter was asleep and went absconding. Other family members woke up in the morning to find Satyanarayana lying dead in a pool of blood, and informed the police.

The Jeedimetla police are investigating.